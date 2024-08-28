Three farm workers killed as load auto turns turtle in Tenkasi

TENKASI: Three women farm workers were killed after the load auto they were travelling in turned turtle near Surandai in Tenkasi on Wednesday. They were travelling to a farm.

The police have identified the deceased as Jonaki (52), Valliammal (60) and Pitchi (60), all residents of Thiruchitrambalam village near Surandai.

“Around 17 farm workers of the village started to Anaikulam village for their work by a load auto driven by one Devendran of Keezha Surandai. When the auto took a turn near Vadiyur, it skidded and turned turtle, killing three and injuring others. The Surandai police rushed to the spot and sent the body of the deceased to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for postmortem. Injured workers were sent to the Tenkasi District Government Headquarters Hospital (GHQH) for treatment. Tenkasi MLA S Palani Nadar and police officials inspected the accident spot,” say sources.

The police caught hold of the driver, according to the Superintendent of Police V R Srinivasan. The GHQH Superintendent R Jesline said that the workers who were admitted with injuries were stable.