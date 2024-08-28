Women’s conference for prohibition on Oct 2: VCK

TIRUCHY: The VCK would, on October 2, organise a women’s conference demanding prohibition at the national level, announced party president Thol Thirumavalavan in Tiruchy on Tuesday. The conference on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary would be held at Kallakurichi, where over 60 people died consuming illicit liquor in June this year.

Addressing media persons at the Tiruchy international airport, Thirumavalavan, pointing to the widespread availability of alcohol and drugs, stressed the need for a national policy on prohibition. He also noted the Constitution’s Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP) as enshrined in Article 47 providing a framework for implementing prohibition.

To a question on Seeman’s suggestion to hand over charge to Minister Duraimurugan while CM MK Stalin is away in the US, Thirumavalavan said, “With advanced communication technologies in place, the chief minister can run the administration from anywhere.”

On the Muthamizh Murugan conference recently organised by the HR&CE department, the Chidambaram MP said, “As long as no room is given for Hindutva forces, we have no issues with such events being held.”