Eggs supplied to Sivakasi govt schools weigh less, contractor under scanner

VIRUDHUNAGAR: After officials found that the weight of eggs supplied to government schools in Sivakasi and Sattur was less, the district administration is taking measures to bar the concerned contractor from distributing eggs to the schools in the district.

According to sources, the weight of eggs distributed by the contractor to the schools in Sivakasi panchayat union was inspected by the personal assistant to the district collector on July 18. During the inspection, the eggs were found to weigh less, and the distribution contractor, Sashtikumar Poultry Farm, was directed to temporarily suspend the supply of eggs to schools in the district for three months.

An alternative company was told to supply eggs to the schools. Further, an inspection at the Therkur government high school in Sattur panchayat union revealed that the eggs distributed on August 23, for use between August 27 and August 30, were small.

“When the average weight of ten eggs was checked, it was just 390.70 grams. Instructions were given to the Sattur panchayat union’s block development officer to send back the eggs. Steps are being taken to cancel the contract of the company supplying eggs to the schools in Virudhunagar district,” official sources said.