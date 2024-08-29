Evict lawyer who defaulted rent, forged documents: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the police to take immediate action to evict an advocate from a rented premises for defaulting on rent and prolonging occupation by producing forged documents. The court also directed the Bar Council of India (BCI) to take appropriate action against the advocate.

A division bench of justices SM Subramaniam and V Sivagnanam passed the orders while disposing of a petition filed by landlord BL Madhavan seeking necessary action against advocate B Amarnath who occupied four portions of his building, at Saidapet in Chennai.

“The respondents four and six (inspector and AC) are directed to evict the fifth respondent (Amarnath) from the premises of the petitioner and hand over vacant possession to him within 48 hours from the date of receipt of a copy of this order,” the bench said on Tuesday. The bench also ordered the police to proceed with the criminal case against the lawyer following due process.

It also directed BCI to initiate appropriate action against him under the provisions of the Advocates Act, 1967, and the BCI Rules, 1975, since he claimed to be registered with the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh, and has been practising in Chennai.

Madhavan alleged that the lawyer had not paid rent and refused to vacate even after the rental agreement lapsed. He stated that the police and the Bar Council were not taking any action. Noting that the documents submitted by Amarnath, subjected to forensic tests, were fake, the court said he caused disrepute to the legal profession.

“Lawyers enjoy a status in the society. They are expected to maintain good conduct. A lawyer involved in creation of forged rental agreement is liable to be prosecuted for misconduct,” the court stressed.