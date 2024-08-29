Students boycott college after professor’s remarks about caste in TN

THANJAVUR: The administration at the Government Arts College, Kumbakonam, which on Tuesday evening declared indefinite closure following boycott of classes by students as part of a protest, announced on Wednesday that classes would recommence on Thursday.

Earlier the indefinite closure was declared following the students boycotting classes for six days till Tuesday. Their boycott was part of a protest demanding action against a woman faculty member, who allegedly uttered remarks justifying the caste system during her lecture to MA Tamil students in July.

After the students lodged a complaint with the college administration, the faculty member apologised for her remarks, sources said. The students, however, demanded action against her and held protests. It was as part of it that they boycotted classes till Tuesday.

Following this, the college administration announced indefinite closure from Wednesday. There were hence no classes on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Collegiate Education on Wednesday issued an order transferring the woman faculty member embroiled in the controversy to a government college in Erode district. Following this the administration at the Kumbakonam college issued the circular on resumption of classes from Thursday.