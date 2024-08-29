Tiruchy metro rail plan still on as detailed feasibility report pegs project cost at Rs 10,917 crore

TIRUCHY: Putting an end to doubts over the scope of a metro rail project for Tiruchy, particularly after it finding no mention in the state annual budget tabled in the past two years, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has informed that a detailed feasibility report (DFR) for the mass rapid transit system in the city has been prepared, and pegs its estimated cost at Rs 10,917.64 crore.

Replying to a host of TNIE’s queries posed through an RTI, CMRL Public Information Officer (PIO) G Packkiaraj said, “The DFR for the mass rapid transit system is under the purview of the Government of Tamil Nadu." The official, however, didn't mention anything on the duration of the project.

CMRL sources, too, said that it cannot at the moment comment on the duration or schedule as the state government is considering the DFR. Once it clears it, it would be sent to the Union government for approval, they added. The RTI query to CMRL also confirmed that it has not sent the proposal on the Tiruchy metro project to the Union government.

When enquired, a top official of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) said that this confirms that the Tamil Nadu government is “thoroughly assessing” the DFR, and that it is most likely to present it to the Union government before the next annual budget.

When enquired about the estimate and possibility of land acquisition for the metro project, CMRL in the RTI reply said, "As per the DFR, the estimated cost for the metro project is Rs 10,917.64 crore.

Upon approval of the DFR, land acquisition for the Tiruchy project will be carried out." CMRL sources clarified that the roughly 50-kilometre-long Tiruchy metro project needs clearance from the state as well as the Centre. Hence a decision, including on land acquisition for the project, will be taken only after getting the green signal from both.