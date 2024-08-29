TVK seeks nod for political conference in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM: Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, has moved a step closer to hosting its first political conference, likely in Villupuram on September 23. On Wednesday, the party’s general secretary Bussy N Anand along with key functionaries submitted petitions at the SP office and the collectorate seeking permission to hold the event.

Vijay instructed district administrators to finalise a venue for the inaugural conference. Although Trichy was the preferred location, the absence of necessary permission led to the selection of an 85-acre site at V Salai near Vikravandi, sources said.

Anand told reporters, “The proposed conference is scheduled for September 23, pending approval from the authorities. The event is expected to draw as many as 1.5 lakh supporters, with extensive arrangements being made for parking, security, and other amenities. Five acres have been allocated for vehicle parking, and provisions for water, food, toilets, and emergency medical services have been made.”

He further emphasised the party’s readiness to host the event and assured that necessary security measures are in place. The petition was submitted to Additional Superintendent of Police V K Thirumal and Yogajyoti, PA (General) at the collectorate.