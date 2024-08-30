426 dengue cases in Krishnagiri so far, highest in five years

KRISHNAGIRI: A total of 426 dengue cases has been reported in Krishnagiri district till Wednesday since January, which is the highest in the last five years. A total of 322 cases was reported in 2017.

“The maximum number of cases are from Hosur City Municipal Corporation limits (83) followed by Shoolagiri (65), Kelamangalam (42). Mathur recorded just 11 cases. For the whole of 2017, 322 cases were reported. It reduced to 288 cases in 2023,” a health department source told TNIE.

Sources added that over 69 hot spots were identified and dengue prevention measures are carried out for three continuous days in a week.

The District Health Officer G Ramesh Kumar told TNIE, “565 domestic breeding checking (DBC) workers were deployed in ten blocks, Hosur City Municipal Corporation, Krishnagiri Municipality and town panchayats.

Workers are conducting daily fogging operations, chlorination in water tanks to reduce leptospirosis, fever camps in hot spots and mass cleaning at companies and educational institutions to remove abandoned stored materials, which becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes.”

He added, “People should refrain from taking self medication and should approach the nearby government healthcare institutions in case of fever. Also few weeks ago, Krishnagiri district administration conducted inter-department meeting with health, school education, anganwadis to prevent dengue in their places and raise awareness.”

Since Krishnagiri is situated close to Bengaluru, there is a high chance of infection spreading as dengue cases are high in the neighbouring state, Since it is a vector borne illness, people who travel to Bengaluru for work coming to vegetable markets in Rayakottai or Hosur from may spread the infection, sources said.