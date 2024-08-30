Two government schools in Tamil Nadu receive Manjappai award

KRISHNAGIRI: Two government schools in Krishnagiri bagged the first and second prize promoting cloth bags (Manjappai) from the state government. The award includes a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V Meyyanathan handed over the award in Chennai on Wednesday to schools for their initiative to reduce banned single use plastic and promote alternatives like cloth bags and raise awareness about climate change.

The Government High School at Nattanmaikottai received the first prize. R Manimekalai, HM and G Santhi, NGC coordinator received the award. Santhi told TNIE that over 10, 000 cloth bags were distributed by their students and awareness programmes were hed in public places along with self- help group members.

The Kaveripattinam Government Boys Higher Secondary School (GBHSS) received the award for the second consecutive year. R Vendhan, headmaster of GBHSS and P Pown Raj, National Green Corps (NGC) coordinator of the school received the second prize. The school received the first prize last year.

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board chairperson, M Jayanthi also took part in the meeting.