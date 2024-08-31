Chief leaves for UK, BJP names panel for TN affairs

CHENNAI: The BJP national leadership has appointed a six-member coordination committee to conduct the party’s activities in Tamil Nadu during the absence of state president K Annamalai, who has gone to the UK for a three-month educational training programme, which will conclude in November.

In a letter, BJP’s national general secretary Arun Singh said the committee will have H Raja, national executive committee member, as convener. State vice-presidents M Chakravarthy and P Kanagasabapathi, state general secretaries M Muruganandam and Raama Sreenivasan, and state treasurer SR Sekhar will be the members.

The statement also said the coordination committee will consult with the state core committee and take key decisions regarding the party’s activities during this period.

Interestingly, prominent leaders and former presidents like Tamilisai Soundarajan, L Murugan or party MLAs Nainar Nagendran or Vanathi Srinivasan were not included as members in the committee.

Ever since Tamilisai returned to active politics after resigning as Governor of Telangana and Lt Governor of Puducherry, war of words between her supporters and supporters of Annamalai on social media has refused to die down.