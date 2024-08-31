L-G urged to check credentials of seven students selected for Jipmer

PUDUCHERRY: Lt Governor Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy have been urged to re-valuate the credentials of seven candidates, who have been selected for MBBS admission in JIPMER under Puducherry quota despite their names appearing in the merit list of government quota in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

V Balasubramanian, Puducherry State Students and Parents Welfare Association pointed out to five students’ names appearing in Tamil Nadu government MBBS rank list while the other two names appearing in Kerala Government MBBS rank list.

Balasubramanian attached the students’ NEET roll number, NEET rank, secured in Tamil Nadu and Kerala to the L-G and CM, urging them to check their certificates to determine their eligibility for Puducherry residency.

The issue was raised in 2022-2023 when the Madras High Court, based on a petition of Saminathan, found one student, who secured admission in JIPMER under Puducherry quota violating the residency norms.

The student had claimed residency in two states of Puducherry and Kerala for admission (a student cannot claim nativity in more than one state in an academic year while applying for admission to medical colleges).

Hence, Madras HC ordered the parents to give a declaration stating their son/daughter had not claimed the benefit of residence of admission in UG medical course in a State/UT other than UT of Puducherry for state quota seats.