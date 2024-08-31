Need to be in tune with times to save post-secondary education

Millennials in general are inclined to pursue entrepreneurship rather than work for someone else. Secondly, value for money through return of investment is another perception floating among the demography as a determinant concerning enrollment in traditional programmes. As per the study cited in a March 2024 article by Inside Higher Ed, it is observed that the confidence in colleges is falling, and the perceived value of on-the-job training and shorter-term licensure or certificate programmes is on the rise.

Tamil Nadu has been facing the decline in enrollment in mathematics and basic sciences progressively. This can be perceived as due to the emerging trends to view the tertiary education space from an utilitarian perspective. If such notion persists, the trend would lead to the closure of such programmes. However, the fact that the admissions to engineering programmes (having allied mathematics as an integral part) in ranked institutions is still progressing insinuates that learning mathematics in isolation as a major subject is progressively coming down.

To conserve these domains, it is imperative to use ‘design thinking framework’ to prepare the curriculum and pedagogy with the end-user’s perspective and re-purpose it carefully by appropriating the nomenclature and ‘systems thinking approach’ to reimagine the tertiary education space.

‘Value for money’ as millennial end-user’s perspective could be realised through strengthening placements by offering authentic value-added courses through professional certification bench marked with occupational standards and mapped with their given domain through industry-academia engagement.