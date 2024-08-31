NMC withdraws nod for private med college, TN loses 100 seats

CHENNAI: The last-minute notice by the National Medical Commission (NMC) about the withdrawal of permission to 100 MBBS seats in the new Kanniyakumari Madras Medical Mission Research Centre has put the state government in a fix. Under the 7.5% reservation category, five government school students have already taken up admission in said college. The selection committee of the Directorate of Medical Education is attempting to find ways to accommodate them in other colleges.

The NMC withdrew the permission following a writ petition filed before the New Delhi High Court against the college and its trust, alleging that the land on which the building is constructed is disputed. Further, it put on hold, the letter of permission to the college dated July 4.

The NMC told the selection committee to ensure that students are not admitted to the college during the ongoing counselling until further communication. The 100 seats in the college comprise 60 government quota seats, 30 management and five under the 7.5% quota.

The selection committee said that since the counselling is being conducted online, students in the general category will be offered seats in other colleges. As per the committee’s revised seat matrix, there are 6,630 MBBS government seats and 1,683 BDS seats in the state. Under the 7.5% quota, 496 MBBS seats and 126 BDS seats are available.