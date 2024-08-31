Tamil Nadu fishers say denied role in finalising coastal map

CHENNAI: The State Coastal Zone Management Authority is in the process of finalising the draft Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP), after the previous version was found to contain errors and omissions. However, two fishermen representatives – K Saravanan and R S Bharathi – who are members of the Chennai District Coastal Zone Management Authority, claimed that fishermen are being excluded from the process.

Earlier, the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had directed the Department of Environment and Climate Change to gather the details of fishing zones, fish breeding areas, village boundaries, community properties and the like from the Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare to finalise the plan.

As per the official records available with the TNIE, the then chief secretary on July 9 chaired a meeting to finalise the draft CZMP, instructing the environment department director to obtain remarks on the ‘Draft CZMP 2019’ by two weeks from all attending departments. The work is nearing completion.

K Saravanan, who is also the petitioner in the NGT case, told TNIE that the State Coastal Zone Management Authority and the Department of Environment refused to share information on the draft CZMP sought under the RTI, citing ongoing process. “Even the comments of different departments are not shared,” he added.