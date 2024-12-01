103 boats kept ready for rescue works: Dy CM Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who inspected cyclone preparedness measures in several parts of the city, said food was supplied to 2.32 lakh people in Chennai till Saturday afternoon. In total, 120 kitchens were kept ready to serve food to 329 places on behalf of the Chennai corporation, he said.

According to a statement, food was served to a total of 6.35 lakh people in Chennai, and 79,076 people received food through 386 Amma canteens.

When asked about the water stagnation in parts of Bharathidasan Road in KK Nagar and GN Chetty Road in T Nagar, the Udhayanidhi said, “It will take some time for the water to recede. Besides, its is also being drained out using pumps. Also, due to the precautionary steps, the impact of the heavy rain is very less.”

He confirmed 103 rescue boats are ready, with 22,000 corporation personnel actively engaged in flood-related work. Registered volunteers joined relief efforts, and 524 pieces of equipment were deployed to clear sewage blockages.