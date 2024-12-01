DMK, AIADMK set up war rooms to extend aid to cyclone-affected residents

CHENNAI: The two political majors in te state - DMK and AIADMK - established war rooms on Saturday to extend assistance to the people affected by rains.

The DMK handles in social media said those in need of assistance could call the number 08069446900 and the people working in the war room at the party headquarters will do the needful.

Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the war room at DMK headquarters and inspected whether people were getting assistance. The CM also interacted with a person in Madhavaram who complained about water stagnation and asked whether his grievance had been redressed. The person replied positively and thanked the CM.

Later, the CM also spoke to another person from Perambur who complained about a power cut in his area.

The person said works were on to restore the power supply. DMK general secretary Duraimuruagan and other office-bearers were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the party has formed rapid response teams for Chennai rains and released area-wise contact numbers. In his post on social media, he directed the party cadre and functionaries to come forward to rescue the people affected by heavy rains.

Central, state agencies working tirelessly: Governor

As rain disrupted normal life in the northern coastal regions and adjoining areas of Tamil Nadu, Governor RN Ravi appealed to the people to remain indoors and avoid going out unless absolutely necessary. \

Taking to X, he wrote, “Central and state agencies are working tirelessly to deal with this emergency. Let us remain optimistic and patient in dealing with this natural disaster.”