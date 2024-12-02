Family claims SC boy was murdered in Odisha by Tamil employers

MADURAI: Alleging that a 24-year-old scheduled caste (SC) youth was murdered by his caste Hindu employers, who are Tamils residing in Kendrapara village of Odisha, his family members submitted a petition with the office of IG South Zone and the district collector.

The deceased, identified as V Veera Pandi of Viralipatti village, allegedly died due to electrocution on November 29.

According to the state president of Bahujan Dravida Party, Korkai Palani Singh, Veera Pandi worked as a contract labourer under Thangapandi and Sumathi, natives of Thepathupatti village in Madurai.

His family members claimed that Veera was not happy working under the couple and was tortured by them.

Soon after Veera informed his family about the torture, the latter received news on November 29 that the youth died of electrocution, said Korkai Palani, adding that the family refused to believe Veera was electrocuted.

“We want to know what happened to the youth? They conducted a postmortem and sent his body, but we demand a re-postmortem and action against those responsible for his death. A case has to be registered against the couple and contractor Kumar, under SC/ST Act and appropriate sections under labour laws,” he said.

Meanwhile, a senior police personnel said that the postmortem report clearly stated that the youth died due to electrocution.

Further investigation is under way.