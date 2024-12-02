Madras HC rejects teacher's plea to quash lower court proceedings in IT fraud case

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently rejected a petition filed by National Best Teacher Award winner of 2022 K Ramachandran of Ramanathapuram, seeking a direction to quash the lower court proceedings against him in an income tax fraud case.

According to the prosecution, the CBI had registered the case against Ramachandran, his brother and brother's wife for allegedly manipulating the signatures of several individuals and obtaining their income tax refund amount of Rs 3,42,77,901.

Initially, the case was booked only against Ramchandran's brother, who was running an income tax consultancy business, in 2021. However, the agency later found that there was a deposit of Rs 21,83,150 in Ramachandran's account as well and he had also undergone an income tax department course without obtaining permission. The CBI had then filed the supplementary final report against him and the same was taken on file by the lower court in 2023. Challenging this, the petitioner filed the present petition.

During the hearing, the petitioner denied the charges and claimed that the CBI officials demanded Rs 7 lakh bribe to exonerate him from the case. However, the same was refuted by the CBI. The agency further contended that there was sufficient evidence to frame charges against Ramachandran.

Hearing both sides, Justice KK Ramakrishnan observed that prima facie case is made out against the petitioner and dismissed the petition.