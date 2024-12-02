Nation-first ideology drives India: Governor RN Ravi

MADURAI: India is driven by a nation-first ideology and we have a multi-alliance policy, said Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Sunday.

Participating in Evolve 4.0 organised by the CII-Young Indian (Madurai chapter) at a private hotel in Madurai, Ravi said, “There are many conflicts in the world, such as the Israel-Hamas conflict, Myanmar crisis and the unrest in Bangladesh, where governments have become unstable.

As far as we are concerned, there is a fundamental shift in our foreign policy and outlook. For long since Independence, we decided not to ally with other nations. However, the equation has changed now and we have been heading in a clear direction for 10 years.

Our focus is on national interest and there is no compromise on the nation-first ideology. A multi-alliance policy serves our mutual interests and we do not add to the tensions.”

Citing the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Ravi said, “We have not sided with either country and have chosen peace. India has maintained that war is not acceptable since the start and that any conflict can be resolved.”

State anthem recital

A tense atmosphere prevailed at the event after the rendition of ‘Tamil Thaai Vazthu’, the anthem of Tamil Nadu, was stopped midway. Speaking to TNIE, CM Faisal Ahamed of Young Indian clarified that it was not a deliberate act. “As per official protocol, the rendition of national anthem was to be followed up with ‘Tamil Thaai Vazthu’. However, the singers failed to realise this, and started with the state anthem. Upon realising the mistake, they stopped abruptly.”