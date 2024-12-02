Off the cuff | Cake trumps council

Forget minutes and motions, the Erode Corporation Council meeting had a surprise on the agenda: birthday cake! Mayor S Nagarathnam and the DMK councillors seem to have mistaken the council chamber for a party venue, waltzing in a leisurely two hours late. The punctual AIADMK councillors arrived at 10.30 am sharp, only to be greeted by an empty room and the faint aroma of frosting.

With no sign of the Mayor, they promptly staged a walkout, grumbling about misplaced priorities. Rumour has it a DMK bigwig’s birthday celebration was in full swing in the mayor’s office. Perhaps they believed in multitasking: devouring cake and debating budgets! Despite the delayed start, the meeting concluded smoothly – perhaps a new record for Erode, where cake-fuelled efficiency triumphs over debate?

Posters? Call Ministers!

Tiruchy City Corporation’s quest for a poster-free paradise has encountered a rather sticky situation. It seems some crafty citizens have inexplicably ignored the designated spaces for political posters. And when the corporation’s valiant sanitation workers, armed with brooms and a sense of civic duty, arrive to tidy up, they’re met with a sight that sends shivers down their spines: posters adorned with ministerial faces, including the chief minister himself! “We’re just trying to keep the city clean, not spark a political firestorm!” one worker lamented. DMK bigwigs declare the ministers are innocent pawns in this poster game, their images hijacked by overzealous supporters. But the corporation’s ground team remains wary. Perhaps poster-removal training with a side of political diplomacy is in order? After all, who knew cleaning up a city could be such a political minefield?