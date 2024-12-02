Tech glitches, overcharging mar Tasmac pilot billing project

CHENNAI: Despite the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) piloting a QR code-based billing system to improve transparency and curb malpractice in liquor sales, according to customers, bills are still not being provided for their purchases. While Tasmac staff blame the billing equipment and technical glitches, customers allege that the issue of being charged over the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) remains prevalent.
TNIE visited Tasmac outlets in Medavakkam, Tambaram and nearby areas in Chengalpattu district, and found that the new billing system is causing delays, with customers having to wait at least five-eight minutes to buy even a single bottle of liquor during peak hours.
The delay often led to arguments between customers and outlet staff, especially over the former being charged extra cash, above the MRP. Customers claimed that although bills are issued as per the MRP, the staff still demand a higher amount depending on the quantity of alcohol being purchased.
“In some outlets, either bills are not provided altogether, or customers are made to wait unnecessarily,” said M Mathu (32), a daily wage labourer from Pallikaranai. “When Tasmac launched the QR code-based billing system, they claimed it would eliminate all malpractice and ensure all liquor brands are available to the customers. However, nothing has changed,” he added.
M Veerapan of Tambaram, another customer, said, “At this one outlet, a bottle was sold to me without scanning the QR code. When I asked for a bill, the staff claimed they had already scanned the code but couldn’t provide a bill due to a shortage of paper roll. Similarly, many other customers had to leave without a bill.” He urged officials to inspect all Tasmac outlets and take steps to prevent such malpractice.
A Tasmac outlet staff member, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “During peak hours, network errors and other technical glitches make it difficult to handle crowds with the QR code-based billing system. Sometimes, we are unable to scan bottles properly and they have to be put back in storage.” He further called for immediate action to inspect the billing equipment and improve their functionality to reduce the inconvenience caused to both staff and customers.
Tech glitches in a few outlets will be resolved soon: Official
“The QR code-scanner sometimes fails to connect or displays the wrong details after scanning. We have reported these problems, but persistent network issues make the situation worse. Moreover, the QR codes often fail to get scanned,” said another staff member from an outlet in Ranipet district, where the scheme is also being piloted.
Speaking to TNIE, the manager of a Tasmac outlet in Ranipet said 83 retail outlets in the district process daily sales of `14 lakh through the QR code-based system. “The billing equipment is mostly reliable, although two or three outlets may be facing technical glitches. We are aware of the issues and will get it resolved soon,” the official added.
A Tasmac official told TNIE, “Officials are gathering feedback from these outlets and steps will be taken to resolve the matter. When the QR code-based billing system is introduced across the state, there will be no such issues.” (Inputs from Rajalakshmi Sampath @ Vellore)