Tech glitches, overcharging mar Tasmac pilot billing project

CHENNAI: Despite the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) piloting a QR code-based billing system to improve transparency and curb malpractice in liquor sales, according to customers, bills are still not being provided for their purchases. While Tasmac staff blame the billing equipment and technical glitches, customers allege that the issue of being charged over the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) remains prevalent.

TNIE visited Tasmac outlets in Medavakkam, Tambaram and nearby areas in Chengalpattu district, and found that the new billing system is causing delays, with customers having to wait at least five-eight minutes to buy even a single bottle of liquor during peak hours.

The delay often led to arguments between customers and outlet staff, especially over the former being charged extra cash, above the MRP. Customers claimed that although bills are issued as per the MRP, the staff still demand a higher amount depending on the quantity of alcohol being purchased.

“In some outlets, either bills are not provided altogether, or customers are made to wait unnecessarily,” said M Mathu (32), a daily wage labourer from Pallikaranai. “When Tasmac launched the QR code-based billing system, they claimed it would eliminate all malpractice and ensure all liquor brands are available to the customers. However, nothing has changed,” he added.

M Veerapan of Tambaram, another customer, said, “At this one outlet, a bottle was sold to me without scanning the QR code. When I asked for a bill, the staff claimed they had already scanned the code but couldn’t provide a bill due to a shortage of paper roll. Similarly, many other customers had to leave without a bill.” He urged officials to inspect all Tasmac outlets and take steps to prevent such malpractice.