Tiruvannamalai landslide: Rescue operations continue for 12 hours to save seven trapped

Speaking to TNIE, rescue officer A. Suvikkain Raj said, "There are many large stones, making it difficult for the scanning machines to detect. We are relying on manpower to rescue the trapped individuals. It has been confirmed that they are buried under the mud, and our priority is to remove the stones first."

The team is currently using simple tools like crowbars and pickaxes to clear the debris.

"We are trying to bring in JCBs and excavators, but the heavy stones are making it challenging to operate machinery," the official source explained.

Minister E.V. Velu, Collector Baskara Pandian, and other senior officials visited the site to oversee the rescue operations and ensure all possible help is provided.