Two rice mill owners arrested for cheating Tirunelveli man of Rs 1.28 crore

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI: The Alangulam police arrested two rice mill owners on Saturday for allegedly cheating a Tirunelveli man of Rs 1.28 crore. The accused had allegedly promised to register a piece of land in the victim's name after receiving the payment, but failed to fulfil their commitment.

According to the sources, the accused persons, identified as N Rajalingam (50) and Velmurugan (44), had collected the entire payment from the victim, Albert Micheal Raj (60) of Palayamkottai, near the Alangulam sub-registrar office on Friday. However, they left without completing the registration process, leading the victim to file a complaint.

Acting swiftly on the directions of Superintendent of Police V R Srinivasan, a special police team analysed the CCTV footage and tracked down the accused within three hours. The police recovered the full amount of Rs 1.28 crore from them, and lodged the accused persons in jail after producing them before the judicial magistrate, Alangulam. SP Srinivasan warned that strict action would be taken against anyone involved in fraudulent activities or attempts to disrupt law and order in the district.

In another case, the Thisayanvilai police in Tirunelveli arrested two persons for allegedly kidnapping a businessman over a land deal dispute on Sunday. The victim, Sibu Antony (50), a real estate businessman from Kanniyakumari district, owns 60 cents of land in Kailasaperi. He was in the process of selling his land, and Don Bosco (52), a resident of Koothankuzhi, expressed interest in purchasing the property, sources said.

"During negotiations, a disagreement arose over the price. Angered by the failed deal, Don Bosco, along with his accomplices Subramani and M Saro allegedly kidnapped Sibu Antony on a motorcycle. The accused persons managed to forcefully transfer 30 cents of land from the victim to their possession by paying Rs 1 lakh. Following a complaint by the victim, the Thisayanvilai police registered a case and arrested Don Bosco and Subramani. Saro is still at large," sources added.