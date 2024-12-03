Capital subsidy delayed for two years says MSMEs in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: Alleging that the state government has not released capital ubsidy to purchase machinery for over two years, MSMEs in the district said the delay has discouraged several industrial units from automating production.

J James, President of the Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Micro Enterprises (TACT) said, “To promote industries, the state government has implemented the capital subsidy scheme for MSMEs for purchasing machinery. Under the scheme, a 25% capital subsidy on the value of eligible plant and machinery, subject to a maximum of Rs 1.5 crore is given to beneficiaries. Earlier, the government used to release the subsidy at least once in six months. The present government has taken a long time to release the subsidy.”

“Six months after the purchase of machinery, an entrepreneur has to register for the subsidy. During the purchase, the entrepreneur should settle the money either on their own or through a bank loan. Most of the small industrialists have invested in expecting subsidies.

But the delay has crippled them financially,” he added. N Vijayakumar, who runs an engineering firm at Velandipalayam said, “I purchased machinery at a cost of Rs 22.40 lakh in December 2022. After the six-month waiting period, I registered for the subsidy in July 2023. The approval was given in November. But, the subsidy is yet to be released.”

When contacted, P Shanmuga Siva, General Manager of the District Industries Centre, Coimbatore said, “We have taken steps to release the subsidy on a seniority basis. Over 600 applicants have registered seeking subsidy. Soon, the subsidy will be released to those who have registered till May 15, 2023. After getting funds, others will be credited based on their seniority.”