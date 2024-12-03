CM MK Stalin visits Villupuram, says farmers, residents will be compensated

VILLUPURAM: Chief Minister M K Stalin said a detailed assessment will be conducted once floodwaters recede and adequate compensation will be provided to farmers and affected residents.

Visiting affected areas in Villupuram on Monday, the CM highlighted the state government’s preparatory measures and the efforts underway to mitigate the destruction that lay in the wake of cyclone Fengal.

Stalin provided relief materials to people at a relief centre in Manavaikuppam in Marakanam taluk and later chaired a review meeting at the Marakkanam travellers bungalow to discuss rain damage. He then left for Vikravandi taluk office and disbursed relief to about 100 people. The assistance was also provided to over 500 affected people who had taken refuge at a private marriage hall in Villupuram.

Later in the day, the CM visited flooded areas in Arakandanallur and Kaanai villages and interacted with farmers to understand the extent of crop loss. He also distributed relief materials to about 2,000 people in Tindivanam. Submerged villages in Villupuram are being supplied with food and water using boats.

Speaking to reporters during the inspection, Stalin said, “As many as 174 relief camps were set up and 7,876 displaced people have been accommodated in them. The state government is ensuring the availability of food, clean drinking water, and medical assistance at these centres. Efforts are also underway to restore power supply in the affected areas. Around 900 personnel from the electricity department have been deployed for this. The power supply in waterlogged regions has been suspended for safety reasons.”

He also noted that initial surveys indicated crops across 1.29 lakh hectares in Villupuram, Kallakurichi and Tiruvannamalai districts were damaged. “A comprehensive damage report would be sent to the union government, seeking immediate financial assistance,” Stalin added.