Government not listening to issues raised by opposition, says AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami

KRISHNAGIRI/DHARMAPURI: On Monday, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the DMK government is not listening to issues raised by opposition parties.

Talking to reporters after visiting rain-affected areas in Uthangarai and Pochampalli, Palaniswami said “ The DMK government is not listening to the issues raised by the opposition party, which is why Krishnagiri and Villupuram districts were affected due to rain. Instead of good governance, Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi are praising each other. Chief Minister MK Stalin is negligently replying to the opposition parties.”

“People in Villupuram have lost sleep due to the lack of governance by the DMK. During AIADMK rule, the Koliyanur channel was desilted in 2016. After the DMK government took over, several petitions were submitted by the people seeking to desilt it, but the government did not take action. Now Villupuram people are affected by the cyclone,” he charged. The state government should assess rain damage and send a report to the Union government and get compensation, he added.

The former CM demanded that the State government give compensation to owners of 50 vehicles that were damaged in Uthangarai. Also, he said alternative arrangements should be made for people living in low-lying areas near water bodies.

Palaniswami distributed relief materials to over 160 people at Uthangarai and Pochampalli who were affected due to rain. Palaniswami also inspected the rain-hit areas in Harur.