Man killed by girlfriend's brother over marriage talks, two held in Tamil Nadu

TIRUNELVELI: A 25-year-old Kallakurichi man was allegedly murdered by his girlfriend's brother and his friend, who lured him under the pretext of holding talks, in Palayamkottai on Monday.

The victim, E Vijayakumar, was in a relationship with Jennifer Saroja (23). Saroja and Vijayakumar met online and eventually fell in love. Sources said Saroja visited Vijayakumar’s house two weeks ago to live with him in Kallakurichi, but was sent back to Tirunelveli by his parents, assuring they would get them married if her family members agreed.

However, Saroja’s parents opposed the relationship. Unable to cope with the opposition from her family, Saroja attempted to die by suicide on November 28. Irked, Saroja’s brother G Pushaparaj alias Simson invited Vijayakumar to Tirunelveli for talks, claiming that he wanted to resolve the issue amicably.

Vijayakumar arrived in Tirunelveli on Monday morning and was picked up from the railway station by Simson and his friend P Siva (35), and taken to Siva’s house in Shanthi Nagar. During the discussion, a heated argument ensued between Simson and Vijayakumar. Simson and Siva allegedly attacked Vijayakumar with construction debris and hacked him with a sickle, killing him on the spot.

Residents alerted the police after hearing Vijayakumar's cries for help. Police officials inspected the scene and the Palayamkottai police registered a case and arrested Simson and Siva. It may be noted that while Saroja hailed from a BC community, the victim was an MBC. Further investigation is under way.