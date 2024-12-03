No job granted via employment exchange in Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: Alleging that he was not provided with any monthly assistance or job via the state employment exchange, despite renewing his employment card regularly since 1981, a 60-year-old Class 9 dropout submitted a petition with District Collector RV Shajeevana, and handed over his transfer certificate (TC) and employment card during the grievance redressal meeting held at the collectorate here on Monday.

In the petition, M Keralaputhiran of Boothipuram stated that he had registered his educational qualification with the district employment office in 1981, and kept on renewing his employment card without any lapse. He had applied for monthly assistance from the employment office, but in vain. Over the last 10 years, he has been helping people write petitions in front of the collectorate to make a living, stated the petition.

Keralaputhiran further said that he had petitioned 18 collectors in the Theni collectorate, but did not receive any job or assistance through the employment office. His next employment card renewal is scheduled in December 2028. Carrying both AIADMK and DMK party flags, the petitioner urged the collector to take measures to provide a monthly assistance or a government job for him, ahead of handing over his TC and employment card.