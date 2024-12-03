Provide compensation to kin of fisher killed in boat-sub collision, government urged in TN

KANNIYAKUMARI: After a 30-year-old fisher from Kanniyakumari died in a boat-submarine collision off the Goa coast on November 21, his family and fishermen associations urged the central and state governments to provide compensation, and submitted a memorandum with Collector R Alagumeena on Monday.

Two fishermen, J Jenish Mon of Kottilpadu in Kanniyakumari and Ramesh from Odisha, went missing after a Kerala-registered boat, carrying a 13-member crew, collided with an Indian Navy submarine. While 11 crew members were rescued, the bodies of the two fishermen were retrieved after a week on November 28.

Alleging the Navy did not meet the bereaved family, Johnson, secretary of the Fishermen Welfare Union in Colachel, demanded the centre to provide compensation at the earliest. South Asian Fisherman Fraternity’s (SAFF) general secretary Fr Churchil, along with Coachel MLA J G Prince and Director of Coastal Peace and Development Fr Dunstan, and Parish Priest (Kottilpadu) Fr C Raj submitted a memorandum with the collector.

Fr. Churchil further alleged that Jenish Mon’s death was due to the Navy’s negligence, and demanded the state to grant `25 lakh solatium to the family from the CM’s Relief Fund, and the centre to grant `50 lakh to the family. They also sought a government job for a family member. SAFF requested the state to urge the coastal police of Mumbai to file FIR against the authorities involved in the collision.

Speaking to TNIE, Jenish’s uncle L Leouns said the fisher was laid to rest at Kottipadu on Sunday. “He was the breadwinner of the family, and we were also planning his marriage,” Leouns said.