Traffic flow in front of CMCH to get smoother as U-turn replaces signal

COIMBATORE: The police and highways department officials removed traffic signals near the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and replaced them with U-turns tenable to the free flow of traffic near the hospital.

Due to the presence of CMCH and a couple of private schools, the GH-Valankulam Road junction on Trichy Road remains busy throughout the day. Due to traffic signals at the junction, vehicles often line up to the CMCH bus stop blocking the entrance of the hospital. Even ambulances sometimes find it difficult to enter the hospital.

The hospital management banned entry of private vehicles into the premises and people started parking on Trichy Road. With traffic congestion on the rise, demands to decongest the road in front of the CMCH grew louder.

In response, officials removed the signals, demolished the medians, and provided U-turns at two places on Trichy Road near the CMCH. The officials plan to shift the bus stop and build a parking bay for the CMCH. G Manuneethi, State Highways Department (Road Safety) divisional engineer, told TNIE, “Removing traffic signals and providing U-turns near the CMCH was in the pipeline for a long time and the works were pending due to some issues. Now, they’ve been removed and U-turns have been provided.

With this, a total of 31 traffic signals have been removed in Coimbatore and replaced with either roundabouts or U-turns. The bus stop near the U-turn provision will be shifted near the new CMCH building in 15 days.”

Speaking about the parking problem, Manuneethi said CCMC has begun works to set up a dedicated parking facility opposite the new CMCH building, near the Valankulam Pond’s bank. With these measures, the road is likely to be decongested and the vehicle movement will become smoother.