140 people moved to four relief camps in Nilgiris

NILGIRIS: As a precautionary measure, 140 people living in low- lying areas have been accommodated at four temporary relief camps across the district.

Of this, 102 people living in Nondimedu and Thalayathimund have been accommodated at Thalayathimund middle school in Udagamandalam, seven members of family near Coonoor have been sheltered at Melur Musapuri community hall in Coonoor. Likewise, 24 people were sheltered at Krishnapudur community hall and Melkoppaiyur community hall in Kotagiri block.

Information and Publicity Minister MP Swaminathan along with chief whip K Ramachandran met the residents at Thalaytathimund camp on Tuesday and provided blankets and medicines to them.

Speaking to reporters Swaminathan said that based on the Chief Minister M K Stalin’s instructions various precautionary measures have been taken under which residents have been relocated to the temporary relief camps and the district administration is providing food, water, blanket, grass mat. We have also arranged medical camps for those staying in temporary camps.

Due to the incessant rain, holiday was declared for schools in Nilgiris on Tuesday. There were no landslips or damage to property despite the meteorological department issuing a red alert to the Nilgiris.

A total of 970.2 mm rainfall was recorded across the Nilgiris district in the last 24 hours ending on Tuesday and average rainfall of 33.46mm. Cherangode received the highest rainfall of 80mm. Likewise, Pandalur 77mm, Devala 74 and Udhagamandalam received 20.2mm rainfall.