23-year-old construction worker hacked to death over personal rivalry

THOOTHUKUDI: A 23-year-old construction worker was hacked to death in front of his house at Kootampuli here on Tuesday.

Sources said the deceased Vellakannu (23) was standing in front of his house when he was rounded up by a four-member gang in two bikes and hacked. The gang also attacked the victim's brother Karkuvel when he came to defend Vellakannu. However, Vellakannu sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. Karkuvel was admitted to the Thoothukudi medical college hospital, added sources.

Pudukottai police arrived at the spot and shifted his body to TKMCH for post mortem. Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police Albert John inspected the crime scene and began investigation.

A case has been registered at Pudukottai police station and a search has been launched to nab the accused. Preliminary investigations revealed that Vellakannu and his friends had attacked Rajkumar and Rajesh of the same locality with weapons a few months ago. The police arrested nine persons in the case including Vellakannu. Vellakannu was released from prison on bail recently and had been murdered allegedly by Rajkumar and his friends in retaliation for the initial attack, sources added.