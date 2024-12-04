848 kg ganja worth Rs 4.25 cr seized in Chennai, three held

CHENNAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (Chennai zone) on Tuesday said it had busted a major ganja trafficking racket earlier this week and seized 848kg of ganja worth Rs 4.25 crore, smuggled in through the Andhra-Odisha border, near a toll plaza on the outskirts of Chennai.

The consignment was packed and hidden beneath bags of red chilly. There were 396 packets of ganja which were being transported through containers.

NCB officials said three men have been arrested. One of them is Siva, a kingpin who has other narcotics and murder cases pending against him.

The accused were identified as Siva, Parthasarathy, and Dinesh, NCB sources said, adding that Siva and Dinesh escaped when NCB apprehended the container lorry, but were arrested later. Siva is from Tiruppur and has cases pending in Dindigul.

The agency is probing if the ganja was meant for distribution in Tamil Nadu or headed to Sri Lanka. The drug was sourced near the Kaza toll plaza near Vijaywada, the agency said.