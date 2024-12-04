Ministers inspect flood-hit areas in Uthangarai, Pochampalli

KRISHNAGIRI/DHARMAPURI: Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy visited rain affected areas at Uthangarai and Pochampalli on Tuesday.

The minister visited Mathur and monitored creation of a new outlet channel for surplus water from Mathur lake. At Kamarajar Nagar, he assured a woman Prabhavathi that a new concrete house will be built for her.

Muthusamy also visited Parasan Eri near Uthangarai bus stand, where over 20 vehicles that were parked on the lake bund were washed away.

The minister said relief material were distributed to over 1, 500 people in seven relief centres at Uthangarai and Pochampalli.

Over 200 conservancy workers from Hosur City Municipal Corporation and other blocks were deployed in the two taluks for cleaning and chlorination work.

In Dharmapuri, Tourism Minister R Rajendran inspected flood affected areas. He inspected Kammampatti Kaatuvalavu near Dharmapuri, where land bridge was washed away due to Cyclone Fengal and urged the Dharmapuri district administration to restore the land bridge at warfooting measures.

Also he visited rain affected Kodiyur and Appanahalli Kombai villages near Nallampalli and distributed relief materials like rice, grocery items for 350 and 200 families respectively.

Rajendran also visited water pumping out from water inundated areas TNSTC Nagar and Pidamaneri road in Dharmapuri.