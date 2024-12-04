Opposition parties are obstructing relief work: Minister PK Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu criticised the opposition for trying to disrupt the government’s flood relief efforts. Talking to reporters, he cited the incident where slush was thrown at Forest Minister K Ponmudy at Arasur-Iruvelpattu in Villupuram district on Tuesday.

He added that Ramar, who threw slush on Ponmudy, was a relative of the women’s wing functionary Vijayarani of the one of the opposition parties.

Responding to allegations from AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Sekarbabu urged the opposition leader to press the union government for flood relief funds instead of obstructing the steps being taken by the state government. “On the one hand they (opposition parties) spread false propaganda claiming that no relief work is being done, on the other they actively disrupt our efforts,” he added.

As regards preparations for the upcoming Karthigai Deepam in Tiruvannamalai, Sekarbabu said repairs to damaged roads along the Girivalam route would be completed within a few days.