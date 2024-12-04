PIL to distribute cash for Pongal via ECS: Madras HC seeks TN reply

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sought a report from the state on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition seeking to disburse cash for Pongal festival through the Electronic Clearing System.

A division bench of Justices MS Ramesh and AD Maria Clete was hearing the PIL filed by Swamimalai Sundara Vimal Nathan, secretary of the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association. Nathan also sought the court’s direction to the state to purchase and distribute traditional 'jaggery' after procuring the same from farmers, instead of distributing 'white sugar' along with two sugarcanes and two coconuts for all ration card holders of Thanjavur and other districts in southern Tamil Nadu as the part of 'Pongal Gift Hamper 2025'.

He also sought a direction to adopt 'ECS' to distribute the cash component, which is a part of the hamper, to each card holder, instead of distributing it through ration shops. The state recently adopted ECS to distribute Rs 1,000 per month to women under the Magalir Thittam’