Rain abates in Krishnagiri, people return from camps

KRISHNAGIRI: People heaved a sigh of relief as rainfall reduced and stagnant water drained in several parts of Krishnagiri on Tuesday. According to District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC), the district received 353.4 mm rainfall on Tuesday, with an average of 22.09 mm rainfall. Hosur recorded the highest of 68 mm rain followed by Denkanikottai-50 mm, Kelavarapalli dam-35 mm, Uthangarai-15 mm. This is a huge drop from the total of 1,952.70 mm rain recorded the previous day due to Cyclone Fengal.

Revenue department sources told TNIE that 153 houses (hut and pucca houses, four cattle sheds) partially and fully damaged in five taluks, Uthangarai,Pochampalli, Bargur, Krishnagiri and Denkanikottai from Sunday night to Monday evening. 10 cows, four calves, 17 goats and 15, 000 chicken in poultries died due to rain.

From Monday morning to Tuesday morning, 36 houses (hut and pucca, one cattle shed) were partially damaged in Krishnagiri district. Four government hostel compound walls were damaged in Velampatti, Upparapatti and other places.

On Monday, over 1, 300 people stayed at seven relief centres in Uthangarai and Pochampalli taluks, but on Tuesday only around 400 people stayed in the centres. The others went back to their homes as water receded in Uthangarai town and Pochampalli.

The Krishnagiri district administration started to assess rain related damage.