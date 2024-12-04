Three dead, one injured as jeep collides with stationary lorry in Vellore

VELLORE: Three people died and one person has been hospitalised following an accident in which a jeep collided with a stationary lorry at Chennai to Bengaluru National Highway near Konavattam bridge.

As per Vellore North police, the incident took place at around 3.45 am on Wednesday.

Four youngsters were travelling to Bangalore on the jeep, which first lost balance and hit the barricade along the highway. In the impact, it further collided with a stationary lorry on the service lane. No one was present in the lorry.

Officials from the police and fire safety department rushed to the spot and took the injured to the Vellore government hospital in Adukkamparai.

As per the police, three people died on the way to the hospital and one person identified as Moideen Basha is undergoing treatment. The identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed by the police. Further investigations are on.