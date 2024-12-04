Vijay criticises DMK for 'turning disaster relief into ceremonial ritual'

The TVK president also accused the DMK government of politicising criticism by branding dissenters as anti-government or "saffronising" their intentions. "The government thinks it can avoid accountability by attacking the opposition. But history shows that rulers who deceive the people do not last," he stated.

He urged TVK cadres in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to continue providing essential relief, including food, drinking water, and groceries, to flood-affected areas. Praising their ongoing efforts, Vijay called for vigilance and emphasized the importance of prioritising safety as the Meteorological Department continues to issue heavy rain warnings.

"Until the floodwaters recede and normalcy is restored, our comrades must stand by the people. Let’s work together to alleviate their suffering," Vijay added.