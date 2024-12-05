Gandhimaa Nagar playground revamp to kindle the spirit of sport

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is all set to revamp the Gandhimaa Nagar playground. The initiative aims to provide a much-needed infrastructural facility to foster a vibrant place for sports enthusiasts in the locality.

The 2.25-acre playground at Gandhimaa Nagar in Ward 25 of the North Zone, was a neglected space marred by garbage and debris and it had turned into a hotspot for illegal dumping and trading activities. However, the CCMC has now given the area a fresh lease of life.

By collaborating with sports clubs and athletic associations, the civic body has planned to transform the site into a fully functional playground catering to various sports and athletic activities.

V Kathirvelu, CCMC North Zone chairperson told TNIE, “The project will focus on creating a conducive environment for sports training and community recreation. Plans include levelling the ground, installing floodlights, providing proper seating arrangements, players’ rest areas, changing rooms, and setting up basic amenities like restrooms and water facilities.

Additionally, the initiative seeks to engage local youth, encouraging them to participate in sports actively. This playground will not only serve as a recreational space but also as a platform to nurture talent in sports and athletics.”

Residents welcomed the move and expressed their hope in the project enhancing the neighbourhood’s appeal and discouraging misuse of public spaces. Work on the project is expected to begin shortly with the CCMC committed to completing the transformation in a phased manner.