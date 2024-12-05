Madras HC imposes Rs 4 lakh cost on former DMK MP for meritless petitions against quarry lease notification

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court imposed costs of Rs 4 lakh on a former DMK MP for filing petitions in the court challenging the government notification inviting tenders for quarry lease in Dharmapuri district without “holding due research on the facts of the case”.

Dismissing the plea for want of merit, the first bench comprised Chief Justice KR Shriram and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy stated in a recent order, “The petitioner, who claims to be an advocate, ought to have ensured the 2020 Government Order (G.O.) was really applicable to the facts of the case. The petitioner should have researched the entire issue before approaching the court.”

Since the respondents in the case brought to the notice of the bench that significant investments were stuck due to the petitions, the bench directed petitioner R Thamaraiselvan to pay costs of Rs 1 lakh each for the four petitions.

Further, it directed that the cost be paid to the Little Heart Training Centre, a special school for boys with intellectual disability in Dharmapuri within four weeks. Thamaraiselvan had filed the PIL petitions challenging a notification issued through newspapers by Dharmapuri collector in 2021, inviting tenders for quarry lease for black granites.

He alleged that the procedures stated in the 2020 G.O. issued by the Union Ministry of Mines were not followed. However, the state contended that the notification for lease was issued under section 8A of TN Minor Mineral Concessions Rules, 1959, exercising powers conferred under section 15 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act.