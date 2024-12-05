Madras HC refuses to quash POCSO Act case against headmaster charged for failing to report the crime

CHENNAI: Holding a school headmaster responsible for failing to report an offence of sexual assault of a student, the Madras High Court refused to quash the case pending against him in a special court for trial of cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
“The Headmaster is the guardian of the entire school. If any incident covered under the POCSO Act has taken place, the same has to be immediately intimated either to the District Child Protection Officer or to the police concerned whereas, in this case, the petitioner who was the Head Master of the School at the time of occurrence, neither informed about the sexual assault committed by the other accused to the authorities concerned nor taken any action against them,” Justice P Velmurugan said in a recent order.
Since there is a prima facie allegation against the petitioner, the court is not inclined to quash the charge sheet filed against him, the judge said while dismissing the petition filed by Aathimoolam, the headmaster.
The petitioner contended that the incident was alleged to have occurred in 2018 while the complaint was given in 2022 but neither oral nor written complaint was received from the girl by him. He also stated that he was not named in the FIR but his name was included in the charge sheet.
Citing the order of the Kerala High Court in a related case, he sought the court to quash the charge sheet against him.
The judge said the facts and circumstances of the said case are different from the present case on hand. “Especially in POCSO cases, each case has its own merits. At the stage of FIR or charge sheet, the Court cannot rely on any material and it has to be testified by way of trial.”
Justice Velmurugan directed the police to file a report before December 12 on whether the police has recommended to the authorities concerned for departmental action against the headmaster or any other action.
He adjourned the case to December 16 for filing the report.