Madras HC refuses to quash POCSO Act case against headmaster charged for failing to report the crime

CHENNAI: Holding a school headmaster responsible for failing to report an offence of sexual assault of a student, the Madras High Court refused to quash the case pending against him in a special court for trial of cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The Headmaster is the guardian of the entire school. If any incident covered under the POCSO Act has taken place, the same has to be immediately intimated either to the District Child Protection Officer or to the police concerned whereas, in this case, the petitioner who was the Head Master of the School at the time of occurrence, neither informed about the sexual assault committed by the other accused to the authorities concerned nor taken any action against them,” Justice P Velmurugan said in a recent order.