Micreants dig up soil along with mortal remains in Madurai's Dindigul village; residents protest

DINDIGUL: Members of the Arunthathiyar community expressed shock after they discovered that soil, along with the mortal remains of many people, were removed by miscreants from a burial ground while extracting gravel from a pond in the vicinity of Poothampatti village. They claimed that the mortal remains of six persons were missing from the spot on Wednesday, and staged a protest in Vedasandur.

According to sources, Viswanathan (19), a disabled person from AD Colony in Poothampatti died on Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday, his relatives decided to hold his funeral at the burial ground. However, when they reached the ground, they found a large number of pits were dug open. The pits were found to be dug using earthmovers and they realised that the soil was removed illegally on Tuesday night.

Speaking to TNIE, Sri Ramapuram panchayat secretary Sathiyamoorthi said,

"There is a small pond spread over 2 acres in Pothampatti village, which falls under our panchayat limits. There is a burial ground spread over 20 cents of land along the pond. Some miscreants reportedly used an earthmover and lifted gravel from the pond. Since they did not know the pond’s boundary, they took several loads of soil from the burial ground nearby. On Wednesday morning, some villagers went to the ground for burial and were shocked to find large pits and raised alarms. This led to panic among the villagers."

A police official said, "We have asked the revenue department and the VAO to identify the category of the land. Besides, a team of police personnel reached the spot and assured to resolve the issue. They asked for the names of the victims and identified the burial pits. Besides, a detailed inquiry was launched and later a case was registered at the Vedasandur police station in this regard."