Uthangarai flood victims allege being asked to move out because of private events scheduled at shelter

KRISHNAGIRI: Even as Uthangarai, which was battered by 50 cm of rain due to cyclone Fengal on Monday, is returning to normalcy, several people whose houses have been damaged continue to stay in relief centre at a community hall.

Some of the people alleged they have been asked to move out as private events are scheduled in the facility. Officials assured that they would not be moved out. The affected people demand free house patta so that they can move out of their current places.

Several localities in Uthangarai including Anna Nagar, Jeeva Nagar, Kamarajar Nagar and places near Parasan Eri were inundated, and people were shifted to two relief centres. Anna Nagar was affected the most where at least five houses are damaged.

The locality is close to Parasan Eri which overflowed as surplus water from three lakes drained into it. Around 150 families live in Anna Nagar, and they eagerly await the arrival of officials who are assessing rain-related damage.

Over 40 people from Anna Nagar continue to stay in a relief centre at the Uthangarai town panchayat community hall. On Wednesday evening, M Ashok Kumar (37) ,a driver, said a town panchayat staff asked them to vacate because a private function would be held in the hall on Thursday.

When TNIE raised the issue about relief centre with collector KM Sarayu, she said she would check the matter. Uthangarai town panchayat executive officer, Ravi Shankar, he said the issue has been solved and that people would be not sent out of the hall.