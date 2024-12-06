1,000 village health nurses stage hunger strike in Chennai

CHENNAI: Over 1,000 village health nurses (VHNs) from various districts staged a hunger strike on Thursday, stressing on a charter of 15 demands, which included filling of over 3,500 VHN vacancies through the Medical Services Recruitment Board.

R Indira of Tamil Nadu Government All Health Nurses Association said one VHN is posted at one health sub-centre to cater to 5,000 people. But, even after decades of this set up and significant increase in population, the number of sub centres have not been increased in many places. So, one VHN is forced to cater to over 40,000 people in some places.

The Directorate of Public Health (DPH) also insisted on registering attendance through face recognition attendance system. “Officials are forcing us to download the app. But, several VHNs don’t have a smartphone. Without creating facilities, they cannot force us to do it,” Indira added.

The nurses also said the DPH should appoint an operator for entering data on pregnancy and infant cohort monitoring and evaluation (PICME) portal. All pregnancies must be registered, immunisation status of babies and mothers and other health details should also be uploaded on the portal.

The nurses said the officials also introduced union government’s Uwin portal to enter the same data. “They are making us enter the same data on that too instead of taking it from PICME. Our basic VHN work has been changed to that of data entry operators,” the nurses alleged. Dr Muthulakshmi Maternity Benefit Scheme should be transferred to the social welfare department as this work is an additional burden on VHNs, they added.

After holding a discussion with Health Secretary Supriya Sahu, the nurses withdrew their protest temporarily. However, the nurses said they will continue the stir if their demands are not met.