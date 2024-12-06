Constable suspended for stealing hundial money from Sankarankovil temple

THOOTHUKUDI: A police constable was arrested and placed under suspension pending inquiry for stealing Rs 17,710 from the hundial of a temple in Sankarankovil. She was attached to the Thoothukudi South police station.

Sources said, Maheswari (42), the constable, along with her relatives volunteered for the hundial counting at the Sankaranarayana Swamy Temple on November 26. Upon suspicion, temple authorities analysed the CCTV video footage, which revealed malpractice by four women.

An investigation by the Sankarankovil town police based on a complaint revealed that four women identified as Maheswari, Muthulakshmi (65), Malliga (31), and Mariammal (40) of K Maruthapapuram village had allegedly looted Rs 17,710 while counting the offerings. Maheswari had participated in the counting without informing that she was a constable at the Thoothukudi South police station.

Sankarankovil town police registered a case and arrested the women. The charge sheet was forwarded to Thoothukudi SP Albert John by the Tenkasi district police. Based on the report, the SP placed Maheswari under suspension with pending inquiry. Express News Service @ Thoothukudi