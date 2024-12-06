Released in Pocso case, man repeats crime, arrested in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: All-Women Police (West) arrested a 35-year-old man under Pocso Act for second time for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl. The victim, a class XI student, lived with her mother near Kuniyamuthur. The suspect, who is from Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar, married the elder sister of the victim’s mother, and lived in Tiruppur. Victim’s father separated from the family a few years ago.

The suspect developed a relationship with the victim’s mother and lived with her. In April 2024, he sexually assaulted the girl due to which she became pregnant. But the family aborted the foetus. All Women Police (South ) in Coimbatore City arrested him in May under Pocso Act. He was also detained under the Goondas Act. He came out on bail a month ago but did not fulfil the conditions due to which a arrest warrant was issued.

A week ago, he abducted the girl from school and sexually assaulted her again. Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, police traced them on Wednesday and arrested him.