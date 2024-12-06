Samsung union: Tamil Nadu told to take call within six weeks

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu labour department to pass appropriate orders on the application submitted by the Samsung India Workers Union for registering the trade union within six weeks. Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy issued the direction on Thursday while disposing of a petition filed by P Ellan, general secretary of the trade union affiliated to the CITU.Senior counsel G Rajagopalan, appearing for Samsung India Electronics, submitted that the company cannot allow its name to be used for establishing the trade union.

However, NGR Prasad, counsel for the petitioner, said that it is a fundamental right to establish trade unions. Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran informed the court that the department would consider the application as per the law.

The workers resorted to indefinite strike in support of their charter of demands. Despite the police taking smeasures to thwart the protest, the workers continued it resolutely. The CITU had initiated the registration of ‘Samsung India Workers Union (SIWU)’ in July this year, listing 1,455 workers as members. The registration is yet to be approved.