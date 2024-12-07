25 more hospitalised after suspected water contamination in Chennai

CHENNAI: Twenty-five more residents from Pallavaram and the Cantonment area have been admitted as inpatients at Chromepet Government Hospital with symptoms including vomiting and diarrhoea, in connection with the suspected drinking water contamination in the area which killed two persons.

Doctors said that even though most had only mild symptoms, they were asked to be monitored at the hospital as a precautionary measure. On Friday, around 30 residents, predominantly from Ward 13 of Tambaram Corporation, sought treatment at Chromepet GH.

Sources from the hospital confirmed that 44 patients were being treated as inpatients in total including the 19 who were admitted over the last two days, all reported to be in stable condition. In response to the crisis, TCMC initiated a series of measures including cleaning and chlorination of overhead water tanks in the affected areas. Drinking water was supplied to Kamaraj Nagar residents via tanker lorries, and residual chlorine levels in water across Pallavaram were tested to ensure cleanliness.

TCMC Commissioner C Balachander inspected a residence in Kamaraj Nagar and tasted the water. Additionally, the corporation set up four medical camps in Kamaraj Nagar, providing treatment to 311 residents. ORS packets were distributed to over 500 households to mitigate the risk of dehydration. Prominent leaders including former Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth visited the admitted patients.