‘Arrogant rulers eyeing 200 seats, voters will nullify their equations’: TVK president Vijay

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay on Friday said he could imagine the amount of pressure VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan would have faced from the DMK-led coalition, preventing him from attending the launch of the book on none other than BR Ambedkar. Vijay said he knew that Thirumavalavan’s heart was fully at the event.

Releasing the book ‘Ellorukkumana Thalaivar Ambedkar (Ambedkar, a leader for all)’, jointly published by Vikatan Publications and the political advocacy platform Voice of Commons, on Friday, the death anniversary of Ambedkar, he said the DMK’s coalition arithmetic will not work in 2026 elections.

“To the arrogant rulers boasting about winning 200 seats while relying on alliance calculations, I warn on behalf of the people that the selfish political equations you’ve protected will be nullified by the people in the 2026 elections,” Vijay said without naming the DMK.

Drawing comparisons between the unrest in Manipur and the Vengaivayal incident, Vijay accused both the central and state governments of inaction on the respective issues. “Just as the union government has failed to act on Manipur, the state government has done nothing about Vengaivayal. If Ambedkar was alive today, he would be ashamed of such incidents.”

Vijay added, “There is no doubt that elections in India are conducted fairly, but it’s crucial to instill public confidence in their fairness.” He disagreed with the acts of political leaders who often engage in performative politics to show solidarity with the people during crisis.

“True concern for the people is what matters for rulers, not ritualistic acts like standing in knee-deep water (during floods) to prove solidarity,” he said.

Voice of Commons founder and VCK deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna called for an end to dynastic politics, in a veiled reference to the DMK, saying, “The CM’s position should not be determined by birth. Monarchical rule must be eliminated in the 2026 elections.”

Retired Judge of Madras HC K Chandru, intellectual Anand Teltumbde, who is married to granddaughter of Ambedkar, and Vikatan Group MD B Srinivasan also spoke at the function.